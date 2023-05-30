Tano North Municipal Directorate of NCCE launches 2023 Citizenship Week Celebration at Koforidua

Mr. Joseph Oduro-Buabeng, NCCE Director, Tano North reading Civic Message to the pupils

30.05.2023 LISTEN

The Annual Citizenship Week Celebration is one of the National Commission for Civic Education’s flagship programmes which targets basic school pupils across the country.

The 2023 target nationwide is 8080 schools while Tano North quota is 30 schools which will be selected across the nine educational circuits.

The Municipal Director for NCCE Tano North, Mr Joseph Oduro-Buabeng together with the Municipal Director for Centre for National Culture (CNC) Tano North launched the week-long celebration at Koforidua M/A JHS on Friday 26th May 2023.

Mr. Joseph Oduro-Buabeng elucidated the importance of the Citizenship Week to the pupils. He said it gives them the opportunity to interact with people who have excelled in their chosen occupations and to serve as role model for them. He said the commission is using the celebration to instil in them the spirit of good citizenship to enable them become responsible leaders and ensure adherence to national values such as patriotism and respect for authority.

He said the NCCE theme for the year 2023 which also serves as 30 years of the existence of the Commission is “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance”. He however, explained that the Citizenship Week is being celebrated under the sub theme “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child”.

Mr. Richard Owusu, the Municipal Director for Centre for National Culture (CNC) who was the resource person on his part thanked the Commission for embarking on such education, especially at a time when there is so much moral decadence in the country.

He said the theme for the week celebration is timely and appropriate to encourage the pupils to be law abiding. He tasked them to respect people in authority, especially their teachers. He further urged the students to desist from the habit of destroying school property as well as eschewing social vices.

He said corruption is destroying the moral fibre of society as it has become normal for one to pay bribes— if not curtailed will cause the youth to go astray.

Open forum

The students appealed to the Commission to visit the school regularly to give them such education which will shape their minds and also remind them of their civic rights and responsibilities.

They urged the Commission to speak to the government to pay their school caterers for them to return and resume cooking.

They recommended to the Commission to speak for them at Assembly meetings for their classroom to be fixed with ceiling fans as the room becomes hot when the sun scorches.