There are far more pressing challenges facing SHS than replacing textbooks with laptops — Notsu-Kotoe chides gov’t

Peter Notsu-Kotoe, the ranking member of the parliamentary education committee has said government should focus on tackling the numerous challenges facing secondary education in Ghana.

This follows the comment by Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia that government through the Ministry of Education is in a position to replace textbooks with laptops in senior high schools across the country following the introduction of the 'One Student One Laptop' initiative.

In reaction, Mr. Notsu-Kotoe stated that the move is a misplaced priority and should be reevaluated.

“There are a number of challenges that the government is unable to solve. We don’t have enough money to pay for the supply of foodstuffs to senior high schools so the students are poorly fed. The challenge of accommodation, the teacher is teaching over 80 pupils in the same class which is a violation of the teacher-pupil ratio so if we want to introduce the supply of laptops, it is a good idea but it is wrong at this time because we are not able to solve the challenges,” he told an Accra based Citi FM.

Vice President, Dr. Bawumia said at the 60th Anniversary celebration of the Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian Senior High School in the Volta Region that government will soon roll out the 'One Student One Laptop' initiative.

He added that the administration intends to carry out the policy before the end of 2023.

A number of organisations, including the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), have already expressed doubt about the policy citing several issues.