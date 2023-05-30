ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.05.2023 Headlines

Supreme Court frees Kpessa-Whyte of contempt charges over 'stupid court' comment

Supreme Court frees Kpessa-Whyte of contempt charges over 'stupid court' comment
30.05.2023 LISTEN

Professor Michael Kpessah Whyte, a lecturer at the University of Ghana has been cautioned and discharged by the Supreme Court.

This is after he was found guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court on his own admission.

Following a tweet days ago in which he described Supreme Court as "stupid court", Prof. Kpessah Whyte has been dragged before the Supreme Court to answer for his actions.

The former candidate for Shai Osudoku constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) before a five-member panel presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu pleaded guilty.

In court today, the defendant begged the court to temper justice with kindness because he had already purged himself of his actions and publicly apologised for his comment.

His counsels, Justice Srem-Sai and Lawyer Godwin Tamakloe made a strong case for his pardon.

Kpessa-Whyte has been cautioned by the Supreme Court and discharged.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Supreme Court frees Kpessa-Whyte of contempt charges over 'stupid court' comment Supreme Court frees Kpessa-Whyte of contempt charges over 'stupid court' comment...

2 hours ago

'One student, one laptop has no impact, itll cost the state millions of cedis — Murtala Mohammed 'One student, one laptop has no impact, it’ll cost the state millions of cedis’ ...

3 hours ago

Lawyers and Judges enter public basic schools to teach Lawyers and Judges enter public basic schools to teach

3 hours ago

Ghanaians are not angry enough — Ablakwa makes another startling National Cathedral revelations “Ghanaians are not angry enough” — Ablakwa makes another startling National Cat...

3 hours ago

CR: Yutong Bus collides with fuel tanker in deadly crash at Gomoa; 16 people dead C/R: Yutong Bus collides with fuel tanker in deadly crash at Gomoa; 16 people de...

3 hours ago

Stop the divestment of Ghanas stake in JOHL; transfer shares to GNPC without delay – Minority to govt Stop the divestment of Ghana’s stake in JOHL; transfer shares to GNPC without de...

3 hours ago

'I'll win NPP race, break the 8, go to Jubilee House' — Bawumia 'I'll win NPP race, break the 8, go to Jubilee House' — Bawumia

3 hours ago

Obuasi: Trapped illegal miners refusing to come out for fear of prosecution as police guard area – DCE Obuasi: Trapped illegal miners refusing to come out for fear of prosecution as p...

3 hours ago

What has Bawumias paperless port brought to revenue mobilisation – NDC Organiser What has Bawumia’s paperless port brought to revenue mobilisation – NDC Organise...

4 hours ago

Otumfuo destools Antoa Chief for multiple sale of lands Otumfuo destools Antoa Chief for multiple sale of lands

Latest: News
body-container-line