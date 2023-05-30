ModernGhana logo
Two persons die in accident at Tarkwa

A motor accident that occured at Ahwhetieso on the Tarkwa-Takoradi highway in the Western Region on Sunday, led to the death of two persons.

The accident involved a Pick-Up vehicle with registration number GC 8893-22 and a Trailer truck with registration number GC 1732-Z.

The deceased persons were later identified only as Francis, the Pick-Up vehicle driver and Rachael.

Personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in Tarkwa later went to the accident scene to start investigations and conveyed the bodies to the mortuary.

According to information gathered, the deceased were deposited at the Apinto Government Hospital morgue near Tarkwa for preservation and autopsy.

One Daniel Amu, who claimed he witnessed the accident pointed out that it happened around 11:40pm on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

He said he gathered that the driver in charge of the Pick-Up vehicle was a mechanic and that the vehicle belonged to a customer who had brought the vehicle to the mechanic’s shop for repairs.

Amu asserted that the mechanic, Francis on Sunday evening took the vehicle and went to pick Rachael, the other deceased to a pub to have fun.

While returning home and upon reaching, Awhetieso the vehicle veered off its lane and crashed into the truck which was coming from the opposite direction, killing the two in the Pick-up vehicle at the spot.

—DGN online

