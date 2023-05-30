Amazing Shepherd Children's Home in New Sebrepor receives support

30.05.2023 LISTEN

As part of its 5th-anniversary celebrations, Ambassadors Family Chapel presented various gifts to Amazing Shepherd Children's Home in New Sebrepor, a suburb of Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

Bags of rice, exercise books, soft drink cartons, footballs, washing powder, gari, toiletries, and clothes were among the things donated to the orphanage.

According to the church's Head Pastor, Reverend Elvis Myles Forson, assisting the vulnerable and putting smiles on their faces is a demonstration of God's sacrificial love for others.

He went on to say that the church sought to serve God's mission on earth by bestowing greater gifts than it received.

Rev. Forson promised to help the orphans on an annual basis, exhorted them to serve God in truth and in spirit regardless of their circumstances, and encouraged them to never give up hope.

He praised and blessed the church members for giving to help the less fortunate.

Mrs. Martha Alipui, the founder of Amazing Shepherd Children's Home, a non-profit organization that received the items, stated that the organization cared for orphaned, underprivileged, and abused children by providing God-centered nurturing, education, and empowering the children to confidently demonstrate their God-given talents.

Mrs. Alipui thanked the Head Pastor and members of the church for blessing them with the gifts.

—CDA Consult II Contributor