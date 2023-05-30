Lawyers and Judges enter public basic schools to teach

The Tema Bench, Bar and Prosecution Court Unit (TBBPCU) of the Ghana Judiciary Services have initiated a public-school outreach initiative to teach children about the value of education.

Schools that benefited were Aggrey Road Number 1 and 2 Junior High School in Tema Community 2, Manhean TMA Junior High School 1 and 2, and Community 8 Number 3 Junior High School in Tema Metropolitan Area.

After the workshop, Mr. Richard Clarke, a Tema-based lawyer and member of the Tema Bench, Bar, and Prosecution Court Unit (TBBPCU), informed the media that the public school outreach activity was aimed to spark pupils' interest in aspiring to climb higher academic ladders through intensive learning.

Mr. Clarke proposed that the students think about basic questions they may have and help correct some misconceptions about judges, lawyers, and the police unit while on the job.

According to him, around 1,634 students have been identified to receive teaching and learning aids, such as arithmetic sets, exercise books, sanitary towels, pencils, and pens.

Mr. Clarke went on to explain that the outreach effort would be launched in other districts shortly in order to encourage as many students as possible to develop the habit of studying and to avoid social vices, illegal drugs, and other socially unacceptable behaviours.

A team of lawyers, circuit court judges, doctors, police prosecutors, and other necessary experts participated in the TBBPCU outreach programme in Tema schools.

Students were given the opportunity to ask questions about their desired future careers and were taught how to make their dreams a reality in order to have a brighter future.

Mr. Winston Hayford, Registrar of the Tema Circuit Court, defined the TBBPCU Public Schools Outreach programme as an initiative aimed at supporting students in public schools in setting greater goals for themselves and knowing that they are possible.

He noted that the unit thought such an endeavour was extremely vital, especially in this day and age when children are exposed to a range of unpleasant things that distract them from focusing on their academics and, ultimately, achieving their goals.

"Our main targets are pupils from public schools who are not as fortunate as their counterparts in other private schools, and the mission schools are designed to bring these children up close and personal with members of distinguished professions so that the children can take inspiration from them," he explained.

He claimed that the project started in March and that they have visited a number of public schools since then, where some of the judges, lawyers, and police prosecutors have talked with the children.

He stated that they received positive feedback from both the children and the school administration, who expressed their belief that the foundations of the children's dreams had been strengthened in order for them to assume their positions and other influential ones throughout the country in the near future.

As a result, he invited well-meaning Ghanaians, all other stakeholders in the school system, as well as enterprises, organisations, and other bodies with a similar vision, to contribute to the initiative in any way they could, whether in cash or in kind.

—CDA Consult II Contributor