Tema Bench provides teaching materials to Tema Community 8 JHS

The Tema Bench, Bar and Prosecution Court Unit (TBBPCU) have provided educational materials to Tema Community 8 Junior High School (Number 3).

The donation is part of TBBPCU's outreach programme to educate children about career options.

The headmistress of the school that got the products, Madam Dina Amoah, expressed gratitude to TBBPCU for the presents and for sharing their experiences with the pupils.

She urged other professionals to follow in her footsteps and share their professional experiences with the youngsters in their communities in order to motivate them to strive hard academically.

TBBPCU has established a Public Schools Outreach project to encourage students to take their studies seriously, avoid social vices such as illegal drugs and fraudulent practices, and instead strive to become the responsible professionals they desire while keeping focused.

Around 195 children who took part in the activities were provided things such as pencils, mathematics sets, exercise books, and sanitary towels to help them deal with the issues that were interfering with their schooling.

The group encouraged the children to pursue a career in law or legal development so that they could understand the laws because a nation cannot be established without an understanding of the laws that govern it.

Mr. Winston Hayford, Registrar of the Tema Circuit Court, defined the TBBPCU Public Schools Outreach programme as an initiative aimed at supporting students in public schools in setting greater goals for themselves and knowing that they are possible.

He noted that the unit thought such an endeavour was extremely vital, especially in this day and age when children are exposed to a range of unpleasant things that distract them from focusing on their academics and, ultimately, achieving their goals.

"Our main targets are pupils from public schools who are not as fortunate as their counterparts in other private schools, and the mission schools are designed to bring these children up close and personal with members of distinguished professions so that the children can take inspiration from them," he explained.

He claimed that the project started in March and that they have visited a number of public schools since then, where some of the judges, lawyers, and police prosecutors have talked with the children.

He stated that they received a positive response from both the children and the school administration, who expressed their conviction that the foundations of the children's dreams had been strengthened in order for them to assume their positions and other influential ones around the country in the near future.

As a result, he urged well-meaning Ghanaians, all other players in the education system, as well as corporations, organizations, and other bodies with a similar vision.

—CDA Consult II Contributor