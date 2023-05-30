Youth are lifeline of the church – Under-trainee Pastor tells youth

30.05.2023 LISTEN

The youth have been challenged to devote time, expertise, and abilities to the building of the church, which has various advantages, including being anointed for greater exploits, Derek Kwofie, Junior Student Pastor at Trinity Theological Seminary, has stated at Oyibi near Accra.

He noted that those in the Bible who committed their all to serve the Lord, such as Samuel, David, and Joseph, gained several advantages.

Mr. Kwofie stated at the Mountain of Grace Cathedral A.M.E. Zion Church, Oyibi, during a youth celebration on the topic "Youth, give your best to God," and mentioned that each and everyone had a specific gift endowed, which when activated would assist in developing the church.

Mr. Kwofie went on to say that Joseph's dream came true and that he received favour and benefits from God while serving God throughout his childhood.

He encouraged the youth to use their God-given gifts and talents to help the church grow.

Based on a scripture verse from Ecclesiastes 12:1, the under-trainee pastor, Mr. Derek Kwofie Junior, explained that the youth are the church's lifeline and should give of themselves to assure growth while their vigour is at its highest.

—CDA Consult II Contributor