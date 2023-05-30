ModernGhana logo
Only $22 million of $58.14 million unconstitutionally withdrawn for National Cathedral went to contractors – Ablakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made another revelation about the National Cathedral.

In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, May 30, the lawmaker disclosed that out of the $58.14 million of public funds unconstitutionally withdrawn for the Cathedral Project, only $22 million went to the contractors.

Shocked by what he has learned, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has shared the view that Ghanaians are not angry enough.

“Ghanaians will be shocked to discover this morning that out of the US$58.14million of public funds unconstitutionally withdrawn without parliamentary approval for Akufo-Addo’s cathedral project, only a fraction of US$22.07million went to the contractors, RIBADE JV for actual construction,” the Minority MP said in his post.

This week, there are reports that the National Cathedral Secretariat is looking for $100 million to import steel to continue with the construction of the project.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Secretariat should render a full account of how all the categories of funds raised locally and internationally have been used and how they still managed to create the world’s most expensive pit before asking for money from government.

“It is absolutely incredible that with the avalanche of scandals which cannot even fit into the world’s most expensive pit as infamously created in central Accra by the controversial cathedralists — they now have the sheer audacity to be demanding US$100 million to import steel.

“In any case, per their own sordid track record, there is no guarantee that if they are ever given US$100million, all that money will be used for its advertised purpose,” Okudzeto Ablakwa said in his post.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

Latest: News
