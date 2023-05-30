Association of Authors and Publishers to set up cttee to scrutinize all books written by members

The Ghana National Association of Authors and Publishers (GNAAP) says it will set up a committee to scrutinize all books written by its members going forward.

This, according to the group, is to prevent instances where members publish textbooks that vilify others and have the tendency to erupt confusion.

Last week, social media went agog when the content of a history book for basic schools published by Excellence publication and Stationary Limited highlighted the disadvantages of Christianity.

The deputy minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, condemned the publication and described it as obnoxious and misconceived, in a tweet.

Addressing the media in Kumasi, the Ghana National Association of Authors and Publishers apologized on behalf of their member for such an error.

“We admit that the content and the style of expression was a little above the learners for whom the message was intended.

“We accept in good faith the criticism of all stakeholders and render unqualified apology to the Ministry of Education, National Council for Curriculum and Assessment , Students, Christian Council of Ghana , and everyone who finds the statement obnoxious”, President of GNAAP, John Akwasi Amponsah pleaded.

Whilst pleading with the public, GNAAP plans to institute a committee to scrutinize textbooks in the country.

“In order to ensure the quality development of books for the advancement of education following what has happened, we resolve henceforth to introduce and internal assessment committee to ensure adherence to standards, curriculum and best international practice”.

