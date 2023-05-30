Use this election petition to prove your independence – Peter Obi tells Nigerian judiciary

2023 Presidential candidate for the Nigerian Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged the judiciary to be impartial in the election petition before it.

He has alleged that there was electoral malpractice including rigging in the election which he believes would have favoured him.

The case is currently before the court, and on Sunday, May 28, a day before the swearing-in of Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria, Mr. Obi called on the judiciary to remain independent and resist any attempts to be controlled by the government of the day.

In a series of tweets, the former Anambra State Governor emphasized the need for the judiciary to maintain its integrity and independence in handling the election cases presented before it.

“We expect that the Nigerian judiciary will use the election cases now before it to reaffirm its independence and integrity. It has to do so, for all our sakes and for itself," he stated.

Mr Obi called on all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding, irrespective of their reservations about the current state of the polity.

He emphasized that disagreements should be handled with civility. “No matter the depth of anyone's reservations about what is going on in the polity today, no matter the real and imagined provocations, and no matter the disagreement out there,” he noted.