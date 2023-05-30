I'm aware of upcoming evil designs against my supporters and me — Peter Obi

Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has revealed that he is aware of some nefarious activities against him and his supporters.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, May 29, shortly after the new Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu was inaugurated, Mr. Obi noted that plots by his opponents will backfire.

"I am aware of some evil designs being hatched against me and my supporters in the coming months."

He further reveal that part of the plan was to confuse his party's supporters in order to reduce their numbers.

Mr. Obi also voiced concerns about efforts to defame his character.

"Campaigns of calumny are being perfected to defame my character and diminish my hard-earned integrity,” he lamented.

Despite the negative plans, Mr. Obi remained steadfast in his commitment to a better Nigeria.

"No evil campaign will alter the substance of my character; nor diminish my patriotic commitment to a better Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, the newly inaugurated President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to work with his political opponents.

Tinubu stated, "I promise to respect and adore my political opponents and pull them along in decisions that will benefit the nation."