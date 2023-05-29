ModernGhana logo
IMF programme only helps Ghana to crawl; that’s not what the country needs - Economist

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Senior Economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye has added to arguments that Ghana’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not solve the country’s problems.

Speaking at a programme on Monday, May 29, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economy Affairs shared the view that the IMF only propels Ghana to crawl.

According to him, this is not what the country needs to change its economic fortunes.

Dr. John Kwakye insists that for a country with resources, Ghana needs a quantum leap to revive at a faster rate to bring development.

“Ghana requires quantum jumps in its developments and not the small incremental changes embodied in the IMF programme. You see the IMF programme they are asking us to crawl to where we want to go to and I’m saying that we don’t have to do that because we have the resources, we have the potential, we have the capacity.

“We need to move faster because we are far behind our peers and what I’m talking about is not rocket science. It is pure economics,” Dr. John Kwakye shared.

Ghana on May 19 secured Executive Board approval from the IMF for a $3 billion Extended Credit Facility.

The 36-month programme will see Ghana receive support from the Fund.

Already, $600 million has been transferred to the accounts of the Bank of Ghana as the first tranche of the $3 billion IMF cash.

