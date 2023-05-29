ModernGhana logo
I remain committed, untiring to ending the curse of missed opportunities in Nigeria – Peter Obi

Headlines Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate for Nigeria's Labour Party
Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate for Nigeria's Labour Party

Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reiterated his commitment to transforming Nigeria and ending the country's long history of unseen opportunities.

Having petitioned the nation’s court of tribunal on allegations of election rigging against him, Mr. Obi in a tweet on Monday, May 29, said he continues to care for his people.

In a series of tweets, Obi said he remains "committed, and untiring, in my determination to work with like-minded fellow Nigerians to end the curse of missed opportunities and squandered hope that has become our lot here."

Mr Obi stressed, "I will never shrink from that original commitment, because I firmly believe that we must change from the present politics of criminality, and corruption, in order to make a new Nigeria possible."

He called on Nigerians, especially the youth, to "remain steadfast, calm, patient and peaceful," adding that "Our journey may be long and difficult but it is worth it in every way. Victory is assured."

While awaiting the verdict of the election petition tribunal, Mr Obi urged Nigerians to "use this opportunity to renew their commitment to the Nigerian ideal."

He said "That ideal remains noble and worth every sacrifice we can make. Nigeria remains our only patrimony and it is a patrimony we must protect, rather than violate. We have no other nation but this, so let us remain committed to rescuing and rebuilding it."

Mr Obi noted that his vision is for "Nigeria to move from corruption and criminality to a center of productivity rather than aimless consumption."

