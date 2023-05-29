ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

JUSAG suspends strike for 2 weeks to negotiate demands with gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines JUSAG suspends strike for 2 weeks to negotiate demands with govt
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Judicial Service Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with government to suspend its nationwide industrial strike action.

JUSAG on Thursday, May 25, announced a nationwide strike action in protest of the non-increment of salary of members for more than two years contrary to agreed practice.

Today, the leadership of JUSAG held a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment Relations and an official from the Office of the President on the matter.

At the end of the fruitful meeting, JUSAG signed an MoU to suspend its strike action for two weeks.

A joint press signed by JUSAG president Samuel Afotey Otu and Employment Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah explained that this is to pave the way for negotiations to take place.

“That JUSAG shall suspend the ongoing strike and all pending industrial actions for two weeks ending 12th June 2023.

"That during the period of the suspension of the strike, the parties shall negotiate in good faith, conclude and make the necessary arrangements for payment of the reviewed salaries and related allowances of staff of the Judicial Service in the month of June 2023,” the release said.

JUSAG leadership is hoping that the necessary agreement will be reached before the two-week period elapses for it to call off the strike action.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria left and US President Joe Biden Let’s work for stronger US-Nigeria ties, people-to-people connections – Biden te...

22 minutes ago

Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate for Nigeria's Labour Party I remain committed, untiring to ending the curse of missed opportunities in Nige...

33 minutes ago

Mr Kwasi Amankwaa, NDC parliamentary candidate in the just ended Kumawu by-election NDC cares about the development of Ashanti region more than the NPP - Kwasi Aman...

37 minutes ago

WR: Headmaster's wife threatens divorce over textbooks packed in bedroom W/R: Headmaster's wife threatens divorce over textbooks packed in bedroom

55 minutes ago

H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria It belongs to you, not me — Tinubu dedicates swearing-in to Nigerians

1 hour ago

Anytime Ghana borrows Ken Ofori-Attas Data Bank makes money — A.B.A Fuseini “Anytime Ghana borrows Ken Ofori-Atta’s Data Bank makes money” — A.B.A Fuseini

1 hour ago

Why are we still paying covid-19 levy despite WHOs non-pandemic declaration? - Johnnie Hughes to Akufo-Addo ‘Why are we still paying covid-19 levy despite WHO’s non-pandemic declaration?’ ...

2 hours ago

JUSAG suspends strike for 2 weeks to negotiate demands with govt JUSAG suspends strike for 2 weeks to negotiate demands with gov’t

2 hours ago

GNPC-PetroSA deal: KKD criticises Freddie Blay; says he's behaving like Pontius Pilate GNPC-PetroSA deal: KKD criticises Freddie Blay; says he's behaving like Pontius ...

2 hours ago

Self-styled preacher Mama Pat now selling penis enlargement oil at her church Self-styled preacher Mama Pat now selling penis enlargement oil at her church

Latest: News
body-container-line