JUSAG suspends strike for 2 weeks to negotiate demands with gov’t

The Judicial Service Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with government to suspend its nationwide industrial strike action.

JUSAG on Thursday, May 25, announced a nationwide strike action in protest of the non-increment of salary of members for more than two years contrary to agreed practice.

Today, the leadership of JUSAG held a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment Relations and an official from the Office of the President on the matter.

At the end of the fruitful meeting, JUSAG signed an MoU to suspend its strike action for two weeks.

A joint press signed by JUSAG president Samuel Afotey Otu and Employment Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah explained that this is to pave the way for negotiations to take place.

“That JUSAG shall suspend the ongoing strike and all pending industrial actions for two weeks ending 12th June 2023.

"That during the period of the suspension of the strike, the parties shall negotiate in good faith, conclude and make the necessary arrangements for payment of the reviewed salaries and related allowances of staff of the Judicial Service in the month of June 2023,” the release said.

JUSAG leadership is hoping that the necessary agreement will be reached before the two-week period elapses for it to call off the strike action.