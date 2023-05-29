Ghana's ambulances not sold in Dubai, they are manufactured there — Ambulance Service reacts to viral video

The National Ambulance Service has clarified that ambulances purportedly spotted for sale in Dubai, UAE have not been sold.

The service issued a press statement on Monday, May 29, in response to a viral video circulating on social media showing an ambulance branded "Government of Ghana" at a facility in Dubai, suggesting it was being sold off.

The Ambulance Service said, "It has come to [our] attention of a viral video circulating on social media, of an ambulance in Dubai belonging to the Government of Ghana, which is purported to being sold in that country."

However, the service said, "The ambulance in question is one of the 26 Toyota Hiace Ambulances being procured by the Government, through the Ministry of Health and being funded by the World Bank."

It added that "The said ambulance is found on the premises of the Company, which is manufacturing the ambulances."

The statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations at the service, Mr. Simmons Yussif Kewura, stressed, "It is therefore not true that the ambulance is there for sale. The manufacturing processes are over and very soon the ambulances will be shipped into Ghana."

Mr. Kewura urged "the general public to disregard the video in circulation and commentary made by the person who made the video."

