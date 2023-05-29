High cost of sanitary pads causing high absenteeism in schools

In Ghana, the soaring prices of sanitary pads driven by a 20 percent luxury tax and a 12.5 percent value-added tax, have led to an alarming rise in absenteeism among female students.

The inability to afford sanitary pads for girls from poor backgrounds, especially in rural areas has created a significant obstacle to access to quality education.

George Alfred Koomson, the Obuasi Municipal Education Director, highlighted the issue, stating that not all girls have the financial means to purchase sanitary pads when they menstruate, negatively impacting their academic progress.

“It is not all the girls who have money to buy pads when they menstruate. And some of them resort to using unclean materials during their menstruation. Some girls too when they menstruate, because they don’t have the pads, some of them take excuses to go home. Others feel shy and they’re not able to say it so they soil themselves to school,” Mr Alfred Koomson said.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, several NGOs, including the Self Love Foundation, Girls Shall Grow, and Gold City Mummies, have stepped in to provide support.

Delphine Gboglovo, a member of the Rotary Club in Obuasi proposed the establishment of a sanitary pad bank where philanthropists can regularly donate sanitary pads to ensure a sustainable supply.

Gboglovo said, “When we do the one-time off, some of the girls, we give them and they don’t really need it because their parents can afford it. But we have girls who are really in need and cannot afford the sanitary pad. So the pad bank has been established and launched today."

“Now the girl child coordinators in the various schools in Obuasi and its surroundings will identify these needy students and then we’ll come and withdraw pads from the pad bank periodically,” she added.

Louisa Amoah, the Executive Director of Girls Shall Grow, urged the government to intervene and make sanitary pads more accessible to girls, particularly those in deprived communities.

“We believe that the government can come in to support by taking off taxes on sanitary pads - at least, once the taxes are taken off it’s going to come at a lower cost for them to be able to afford it,” she said.