Road projects: Perception that Ledzokuku has been ignored ‘clearly wrong’ – MCE dispels

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ledzokuku, Mordecai Quarshie, has dispelled the notion that the roads in the area have been neglected under the current Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

The MCE who described the perception as “unfortunate,” says the Ledzokuku municipality has benefitted from government’s road projects too.

Addressing a press conference held in Accra, Monday, 29 May 2023, the MCE said: “Nobody is denying that it’s the duty of government to fix the roads when they’re bad, nobody is denying it."

However, he added, “the perception that the government has been discriminatory or has discriminated against Ledzokuku in the allocation of road projects, that perception is an unfortunate one and it’s clearly wrong.”

According to the MCE, “Ledzokuku has benefitted from some of the most attractive infrastructure projects in the country.”

Listing the projects, the MCE noted: “This government is responsible for the Teshie link road which is still under construction, and we’re still constructing, we’re still layering on asphalt.

“This government has almost completed the beach road project that is an election project on its own. In the past, governments have run elections based on the beach road alone, we have done that one too.”

He continued that: “We’re doing the New Spintex Road, which is the broad new road from Palace Mall traffic lights all the way through Regimanuel to TB Joshua all the way down. That’s also a major infrastructural project that this government is undertaking. Ledzokuku has benefitted from that too. In addition to all of that, is the internal road project that we’re working on."

“So it is important that we all understand that Ledzokuku even as we stand is one of the municipalities that has benefitted from road projects under the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, it’s important," he stressed.

The MCE noted, however, the projects enumerated does not solve the internal road needs of the people of the area and assured that government is working on ensuring the roads are fixed.

“That doesn’t solve our problem. Our internal roads are in a bad state and we need to fix them and as a government, we were brought to fix these problems and fix them we will, and fix them we shall,” he assured.

“From last week, a contractor has been brought on location to start the work of fixing the roads for us," he announced.

He indicated that the steps being taken by government to fix the roads in the community is a sure mark of a listening government.

“I think that if you wanted a surer sign of how attentive or how much of a listening government, this government is, this is the example we have.

“That we have quickly mobilised that when we said we’ll fix the road it wasn’t just political talk we meant it and we’re doing it,” the MCE stressed.

-classfmonline.com

Latest: News
