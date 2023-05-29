‘Why are we still paying covid-19 levy despite WHO’s non-pandemic declaration?’ - Johnnie Hughes to Akufo-Addo

29.05.2023 LISTEN

Johnnie Hughes, a broadcast journalist with TV3 has raised concerns about the continued collection of the Covid-19 levy in Ghana after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that Covid-19 is no longer a pandemic.

Mr Hughes expressed his disappointment with the government's failure to address the issue during yesterday’s address to the nation, suggesting that financial motivations might be behind the decision to maintain the levy.

Mr Hughes said, “WHO says covid-19 is no longer a pandemic. We are still paying covid levy. As the President, we expected that you’ll not give the vote of thanks style of speech. You’d have told us that we’ll stop paying the covid levy, but no, you like the money.”

During his programme on TV3’s Newday, Mr Hughes questioned the rationale behind the payments and called on the president to provide an explanation and clarify the government's stance on the matter.

He asked, “Covid 19 is no longer a pandemic but why are we still paying covid levy, Mr President? Can you explain? Can you tell us?”