GNPC-PetroSA deal: KKD criticises Freddie Blay; says he's behaving like Pontius Pilate

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, a legendary figure in media, brands, and culture has criticised the recent actions of Freddie Blay, the Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

It follows the recent impasse between Mr. Blay and Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh over a proposed deal with PetroSA.

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh made allegations that the board chairman is seeking to offload some of Ghana's oil interests to South African Company (PetroSA) without his consent.

The Minister stated that during one of their meetings in South Africa, it was made apparent that it is the [Board] Chairman of GNPC who has been pressing for PetroSA to pre-empt the Ghana stake, a stance that contradicts official government policy.

"…It is quiet for the Chairman to be undermining both the viability of GNPC and also the policy objectives of improving government revenue from petroleum, especially in the context of the energy transition," Dr. Opoku Prempeh in a letter to the Jubilee House stated.

In the heat of things, Freddie Blay says he has decided to "cease and desist."

In an engagement on Joy News on Monday, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah affectionately called KKD said “Freddie Blay has become Pontius Pilate.”

According to him, the decision to cease and desists is shocking.

KKD argued, “Look at even the class prefect, when there is noise in the class right, and the school board or the governing board of the school says what is happening with this class, the class prefect cannot say I wash my hands, now if a 10 years old says I wash my hands if the class is making noise, how can somebody at the level of government says I cease to desist.”