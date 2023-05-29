ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"They are easy to control than Nigerians" — Buhari jets off to hometown to ‘rear cows and goats’ as tenure ends [VIDEO]

Headlines H.E Muhammadu Buhari, immediate past President of Nigeria, jetting home to his hometown, Daura to rear animals
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
H.E Muhammadu Buhari, immediate past President of Nigeria, jetting home to his hometown, Daura to rear animals

The outgone President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari didn't waste time bequeathing his seat.

He has left Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday, May 29 following the nation’s 16th presidential handing-over ceremony.

Shortly after Tinubu and Shettima were sworn in as President and Vice President respectively, President Buhari left the venue.

He boarded a plane from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, heading straight to his hometown of Daura in Katsina State.

It can be recalled that H.E. Muhammadu Buhari even before the elections had earlier noted that he was in a hurry to exit office for his successor, Ahmed Bola Tinu of the ruling party to take over affairs, ModernGhana News reported.

The two-term president, at the time, said he was eager to return to his home in Daura, Katsina State, where he will be able to focus on his farms.

Mr. Buhari made the revelation during a farewell meeting with Mary Beth Leonard, the outgoing US Ambassador to Nigeria, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, March 21.

"I plan to be a big landlord back at home, working on my farms and tending to more than 300 animals. I am eager to go," he said at the meeting while expressing how happy he was for overseeing peaceful Nigeria elections.

Speaking at an inauguration dinner on Sunday, May 28, a day before the handing-over ceremony, the immediate past president said, “I’m looking for tomorrow to go home to my cows…My cows and goats are easier to control than Nigerians.”

Watch him below as he waves Nigerians goodbye:

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Nana Akomealeft, Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation STC and former President John Dramani Mahama 'I didn’t insult you' – Mahama responds to 'his friend' Nana Akomea over ex-grat...

1 hour ago

H.E Muhammadu Buhari, immediate past President of Nigeria, jetting home to his hometown, Daura to rear animals "They are easy to control than Nigerians" — Buhari jets off to hometown to ‘rear...

2 hours ago

Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini “I believe in myself that it is time to move on”— A.B.A Fuseini hangs parliament...

2 hours ago

Look at your free SHS, are you happy with yourself? — TV3's Johnnie Hughes tells Akufo-Addo ‘Look at your free SHS, are you happy with yourself?’ — TV3's Johnnie Hughes tel...

2 hours ago

Ghanas economic situation is deteriorating; we need a clear plan — KKD Ghana’s economic situation is deteriorating; we need a clear plan — KKD

2 hours ago

Mr. Ken Ofori-Attaleft, Ghana's Minister of Finance and H.E Han Duck-so, Prime Minister of South Korea Ghana strengthens business ties with South Korea

2 hours ago

Birth certificates are not acquired like how we buy 'Waakye', dont downplay it — Edudzi Tamakloe Birth certificates are not acquired like how we buy 'Waakye', don’t downplay it ...

3 hours ago

Civilians controls two-thirds of the worlds total firearms – KAIPTC Researcher Civilians controls two-thirds of the world’s total firearms – KAIPTC Researcher

3 hours ago

Long-time political kingmaker Bola Tinubu will be sworn in as Nigeria's new president as country faces major challenges. By Kola SULAIMON AFPFile Bola Tinubu takes helm in Nigeria, Africa's troubled giant

3 hours ago

King Kwasi Kyei Darkwah Ghana is led by poor-thinking leaders bent on enriching themselves as citizens r...

Latest: News
body-container-line