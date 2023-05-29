"They are easy to control than Nigerians" — Buhari jets off to hometown to ‘rear cows and goats’ as tenure ends [VIDEO]

The outgone President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari didn't waste time bequeathing his seat.

He has left Eagle Square in Abuja on Monday, May 29 following the nation’s 16th presidential handing-over ceremony.

Shortly after Tinubu and Shettima were sworn in as President and Vice President respectively, President Buhari left the venue.

He boarded a plane from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, heading straight to his hometown of Daura in Katsina State.

It can be recalled that H.E. Muhammadu Buhari even before the elections had earlier noted that he was in a hurry to exit office for his successor, Ahmed Bola Tinu of the ruling party to take over affairs, ModernGhana News reported.

The two-term president, at the time, said he was eager to return to his home in Daura, Katsina State, where he will be able to focus on his farms.

Mr. Buhari made the revelation during a farewell meeting with Mary Beth Leonard, the outgoing US Ambassador to Nigeria, at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, March 21.

"I plan to be a big landlord back at home, working on my farms and tending to more than 300 animals. I am eager to go," he said at the meeting while expressing how happy he was for overseeing peaceful Nigeria elections.

Speaking at an inauguration dinner on Sunday, May 28, a day before the handing-over ceremony, the immediate past president said, “I’m looking for tomorrow to go home to my cows…My cows and goats are easier to control than Nigerians.”

Watch him below as he waves Nigerians goodbye: