Ghana is led by poor-thinking leaders bent on enriching themselves as citizens remain poor – KKD

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines King Kwasi Kyei Darkwah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
King Kwasi Kyei Darkwah

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD has kicked against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s promise on the distribution of laptops to students in the various public Senior High Schools.

According to the Vice President, government plans to replace textbooks with laptops that contain the softcopy of various textbooks.

Speaking in an engagement on Joy News on Monday, May 29, KKD raised concern, warning that it is likely to create an avenue for people to loot.

“Now there is yet another promise that we are going to replace your textbooks with laptops. So who is going to cream the top of that? Let’s stop this thing,” he said.

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah is of the view that Ghana is a rich country led by poor-thinking leaders whose focus is on enriching themselves while the citizenry remains poor.

“We are a rich nation led by a poor-thinking leadership that is enriching themselves by making the people of Ghana poor. Because like I said I was hoping it will go to court so I can bring all the documents to show, the motivation for most of our borrowing was the enrichment of the few people who were influencing the borrowing to make the nation poor whiles they got richer. Now look where we are,” KKD bemoaned.

Latest: News
