GYLA23: NPP Deputy Protocol Director honored as Young Politician of the Year

The Deputy Protocol Director at the National Headquarters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwabena Frimpong has been honored as Young Politician of the Year by Smivic Communications Limited, the organizers of the Ghana Youth Leaders Awards (GYLA).

The organisers in a plaque and citation described Mr Frimpong as a dynamic personality whose work and conduct continue to be an inspiration to the youth of Ghana.

The Non-Governmental Organisation noted that they recognize the contribution of the award recipient towards the development of Ghana and that his indelible leadership style was exemplary.

"This citation is in recognition of your contributions towards development and the indelible leadership style exhibited in Ghana and Africa as a whole," the citation reads.

Appreciation

Speaking to this reporter, Mr Kwabena Frimpong said he had been humbled by the honor conferred on his modest person.

He noted that all that he does with his life has been a conscious effort to become a good person so that others would love to emulate him.

Mr Frimpong therefore thanked the organizers for recognizing his modest contribution to the development of the country in the area of politics.

"I am humbled by this recognition, and I would like to thank the organizers for this award and I promise to do my best with the talent God has given me," the NPP Deputy Protocol Officer stated.

Mr Smith Ebenezer, General Manager of Smivic Communications Ltd and organiser of the awards event said the project is intended to recognize and motivate persons in the country who were doing their bit to inspire the younger generation to aspire to reach greatness.

He noted that most at times many do not get the recognition they deserve in what they do but said the GYLA awards has been instituted to fish for destiny shapers and helpers and recognize them for what they do.

The award recipients, he stressed, are chosen from fields of academia, sports, industry, politics and other areas for public recognition and praise.

"We are committed to doing this so that in our small way we would make the point that what they do to inspire the younger generation and others do not go unnoticed," the GM stated.