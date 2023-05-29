Amansie South DCE commissions lavatory, mosque, inspects road projects

It was all joy for the chiefs, queens and residents of Amansie South in the Ashanti Region following the ongoing massive road infrastructure and other developmental projects.

District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi on Wednesday, 23, 2023 led the local Assembly to commission an ultra-modern lavatory, and a mosque and also inspects road projects.

Arguably, the Amansie South District, carved from the Amansie West in 2008, is one of the poorest districts in the country in terms of road infrastructure and other social amenities such as schools and portal drinking water.

This probably might have attracted the attention of the central government and the local Assembly to attend to the needs of the citizenry.

Speaking to journalists after a commission of a lavatory and a mosque for residents of Aponapon in the district, the DCE, Clement Opoku Gyamfi said the Akufo-Addo-led government is still committed to doing more.

"This is just an iceberg of what is about to happen in terms of bringing development to my people. We'll develop the place and also invest in our people for good reason. Every community is going to have its share of the cake. Today, we are doing it for the people of Aponapon, next time, it will be in another place," the DCE stated.

It will be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that he is unmoved by threats by electorates in Amansie South to vote out his New Patriotic Party.

While updating the journalists on the roads, the DCE on behalf of the traditional rulers and the residents thanked President Akufo-Addo for the massive projects the people were looking forward to.

Nana Yaw Agyei Kwakye II, Aponpon chief, could not hide his joy and thanked Hon. Clement Opoku and his team of Assembly members for coming to their aid in times of need like this.

Before the road inspection, Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi charged the Assembly's Revenue Collection Taskforce to increase their activities after presenting a brand-new Navara pickup to the staff.

"It's my greatest delight to present to you this vehicle. I hope this will aid your day-to-day activities," an elated DCE said as he responded to cheers from the crowd.