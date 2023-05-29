ModernGhana logo
Parliament needs to come together to expunge unjustifiable COVID-19 levy – Ablakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has indicated that he was expecting President Akufo-Addo to announce the scrapping of the Covid-19 levy when he addressed the nation last night.

According to him, it would have come as a sigh of relief for Ghanaians if the president also announced that his government is abolishing the Electronic Transaction Levy [E-Levy].

In a post on Facebook, he describes the Covid-19 levy and E-Levy as unjustifiable and obsolete taxes.

Disappointed there was no mention in the President’s address to the nation on Sunday, May 28, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is calling on fellow Members of Parliament to take advantage of the mid-year budget review to scrap the two taxes.

“I hope all parliamentarians will come together in the national interest, and take advantage of the mid-year budget review to expunge those two obsolete taxes.

“As President Akufo-Addo continues to let Ghanaians down, Parliament cannot afford to fail. May we be the people’s saving grace,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared in his post.

