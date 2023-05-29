IMF deal will lead to resumption of many stalled infrastructural projects – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has opened up on how the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is going to help Ghana.

Addressing the country on Sunday, May 28, the President indicated that the deal will ensure many infrastructural projects that have stalled resume.

“It should lead to the restoration of confidence and the reopening of avenues that had been closed to us this past year and a half. It should also lead to the resumption of many of the infrastructural projects that have stalled,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

According to the President, the deal with the IMF will not immediately solve the challenges facing the country.

He is, however, confident that it will bring some positive results by sending the right messages to Ghana’s trading partners, creditors and investors.

“Fellow Ghanaians, access to the IMF facility will not spell the immediate end of the difficulties we are in presently, but the fact that we have been able to negotiate such a deal sends a positive message to our trading partners, creditors, and investors; a positive message that will be underpinned by the discipline, hard work and enterprise with which we execute the programme,” President Akufo-Addo explained.

The $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) deal was sealed with the International Monetary Fund this month.

Already, the first tranche of the cash [$600 million] has hit the accounts of the Bank of Ghana.