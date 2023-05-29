ModernGhana logo
Free SHS: We want our money not empty promises – National Food Suppliers to govt

Free SHS: We want our money not empty promises – National Food Suppliers to govt
The National Food Suppliers Association says its members won't back down on their decision to picket at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) if their two years outstanding arrears are not paid.

This comes after they met with the Minister of Education over the demands, of which NAFCO has indicated that plans are underway to get the Finance Ministry to release funds to pay them.

Speaking to Citi News, the spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association, Kwaku Amedume said they will not be moved by empty promises.

Mr. Amedume indicated that the respective agencies responsible for paying their arrears have been giving members of the Association consistent empty promises so much so that they can no longer put up with such promises.

“That has always been the story we have been hearing for the past two years; we are organising some money, we are going to release some funding, we should bring our names, we should meet at 10 o’clock. We have gone through all these processes and promises, and we are still where we are for the past two years. So I don’t think it is enough to just conclude that we are satisfied. Until we have our money in our hands, we don’t trust that this money will be paid to us”.

“Mind you, day-in-day-out, the value of the money with Buffer Stock keeps reducing, and so we are more than interested in getting our money than any promise, we want action, not promises.”

The Association on AU Day, May 25, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the National Food Buffer Stock Company to pay the eighteen months’ arrears owed members else they will picket at the Buffer Stock’s premises until they are paid.

—Citi Newsroom

