ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

1,462 Covid-19 deaths recorded as at 15 May – Akufo-Addo

Health 1,462 Covid-19 deaths recorded as at 15 May – Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

As at 15th May, 2023, there have been 1,462 deaths attributable to Covid-19 in Ghana, with the last death being recorded on 8th January, 2023, President Akufo-Addo has disclosed.

Currently, however, the country has no critical or severe cases.

The President said these in his last Covid-19 address to the nation on Sunday, 28 May 2023, where he also officially announced that Covid-19 is no longer a health emergency in the country.

Touching on further covid-19 related statistics, Nana Akufo-Addo noted that in general, since the first case was confirmed in the country on March 12, 2020, there have been one hundred and seventy-one thousand, seven hundred and fifty-eight (171,758) positive cases from two million, five hundred and thirty-eight thousand, one hundred and ninety-eight (2,538,198) tests.

As at 25th May 2023, twenty-five million, one hundred and seventy thousand, three hundred and eighty-two (25,170,382) vaccine doses have been administered.

There are ten million, five hundred and thirty-six thousand four hundred and twenty (10,536,420) fully vaccinated people, that is, 52.7% out of the twenty million (20 million) people target the government had set, with four million, five hundred and ninety-nine thousand, eight hundred and eighty-three (4,599,883) persons having received booster doses.

Top Stories

2 minutes ago

We won't call off strike until govt meets our demands – JUSAG We won't call off strike until govt meets our demands – JUSAG

2 hours ago

Support my economic reforms — Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians Support my economic reforms — Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

2 hours ago

1,462 Covid-19 deaths recorded as at 15 May – Akufo-Addo 1,462 Covid-19 deaths recorded as at 15 May – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Covid-19 has passed, we can shake hands, hug, visit, no longer wear masks – Akufo-Addo Covid-19 has passed, we can shake hands, hug, visit, no longer wear masks – Akuf...

2 hours ago

KTI to recall over 500 students sent home for misconduct KTI to recall over 500 students sent home for misconduct

2 hours ago

IMF deal will not immediately end our economic challenge—Akufo-Addo IMF deal will not immediately end our economic challenge—Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Covid-19: Currently we don't have any critical case in Ghana — Akufo-Addo Covid-19: Currently we don't have any critical case in Ghana — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Covid-19: This too has passed — Akufo-Addo Covid-19: This too has passed — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Full text Akufo-Addos address on Covid-19, IMF programme [Full text] Akufo-Addo’s address on Covid-19, IMF programme

2 hours ago

Covid19 pandemic: Bawumia was my reliable source of support in the darkest, most trying moments – Akufo-Addo Covid19 pandemic: Bawumia was my reliable source of support in the darkest, most...

Latest: Health
body-container-line