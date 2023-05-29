Covid-19 has passed, we can shake hands, hug, visit, no longer wear masks – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that Covid-19 is no longer a health emergency in the country.

To this end, the government has lifted all covid-induced restrictions.

“The emergency is over, and we can safely lift many of the oppressive restrictions we have had to endure, we can shake hands, we can hug, we can visit, and we no longer have to wear masks,” the President said in his last Covid-19 address to the nation on Sunday, 28 May 2023.

Despite the pandemic being over, he recommended that “we keep some of the measures imposed during the crisis and integrate them into our everyday lives because they have served us well and will continue to serve us well.”

Among these measures, he urged Ghanaians to continue with the regular hand washing and other personal hygiene measures, so they become entrenched national habits.

He said There has been a dramatic decrease in diarrhoea diseases, and we have not had any cholera outbreaks these past three years – these developments are attributable mostly to the hand washing and improved hygiene regimen in our communities.

“It does not hurt to wear a mask if you have a cold for example, it might protect those around you. If you are uncomfortable in a crowded and enclosed space, go out into the open and continue the new ways we have devised for outside entertainment.”

“I hope there will be no argument that we should continue and institutionalize the periodic cleansing, disinfection and fumigation of markets. Never again should our markets be breeding grounds for rodent,” he added.