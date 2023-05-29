ModernGhana logo
KTI to recall over 500 students sent home for misconduct

The management of the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) in the Ashanti Region says it is discussing with stakeholders, the appropriate time to recall some 500 students, who were asked to go home last Friday, May 26.

The students are reported to have gone on rampage on May 17, causing damage to school property.

The school met the parents of the students on Saturday, May 27 where they urged the authorities to strengthen security including the installation of CCTV cameras.

Principal of the Kumasi Technical Institute, Gabriel Kingsford Osei tells Citi News parents are backing the management’s decision to instil discipline in the students.

“The parents having heard of the incident really became very sorry and the vice chairperson of the PTA stood on behalf of all parents and apologised for what had happened. Aside that, the comments parents are giving indicate that they have seen that discipline is the hallmark, and we cannot train the students without discipline. They have accepted to pay, and so we are now looking at how best we can recall these students and then take the next action to see to the damage that has been caused by these students.”

Students of the Institute went on a rampage when the management of the school decided to conduct a roll call after most of them failed to attend a Friday assembly.

The conduct of the students has also been reported to the Technical and Vocational Education Training Directorate for further action.

