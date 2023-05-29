You should’ve abolished unjustified COVID-19 levy, awful E-levy – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is calling for the scrapping of the COVID-19 levy and e-levy after President Nana Akufo-Addo's latest update on the pandemic.

The North Tongu MP explained that since the pandemic is no longer considered an emergency by WHO, it should no longer attract a levy.

He also argued that the government should stop collecting the E-levy now that it has secured a $3 billion IMF deal to provide some relief to Ghanaians suffering from economic hardship.

Mr. Ablakwa believes both levies are now "obsolete" and parliament should take advantage of the mid-year budget review to abolish them in order to ease the burden on citizens.

In his statement on Facebook on Sunday, May 28, Mr. Ablakwa said "Ghanaians expected President Akufo-Addo to have announced the scrapping of the unjustifiable COVID-19 levy as he lifts all covid restrictions."

He added that "Ghanaians also expected the awful E-Levy to be abolished since his government has opted for an IMF bailout."

Mr. Ablakwa noted that "President Akufo-Addo must be sincere and sensitive to the plight of suffering Ghanaians."

The North Tongu MP urged Parliament to "take advantage of the mid-year budget review to expunge those two obsolete taxes."

He explained, "As President Akufo-Addo continues to let Ghanaians down, Parliament cannot afford to fail. May we be the people’s saving grace."

The calls come after President Akufo-Addo in his COVID update on Sunday announced the lifting of most COVID restrictions but did not mention scrapping the COVID levy or the e-levy.

But Mr. Ablakwa insists that both levies are "unjustifiable" and "awful" and should be abolished.