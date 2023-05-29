Ghana returned to IMF under ‘extraordinary circumstances' — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has explained his government's decision to secure a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite initial resistance.

In a national address on Sunday, Akufo-Addo said Ghana's economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced government to take "extraordinary measures."

"It was a painful decision for me to take, because going to the IMF was not part of the economic transformation agenda I had been pursuing.

"But who would have imagined that President Akufo-Addo would order the closure of airports, offices, factories or schools,” he stressed.

The President said the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis required a bold response.

"We were in extraordinary times and we took extraordinary measures, and when faced with the realities of the economic crisis last year, I accepted the challenge that the economy required a similar attitude, including the sacrifices many of us have made in recent times," he said.

The IMF approved Ghana's bailout request, releasing an initial $600 million disbursement. Ghana will receive a total of $3 billion over three year period under the programme.

"Luckily, the International Monetary Fund has been most supportive, and we have ended up with having our programme approved in record time, culminating in the formal approval by the IMF Board on 17th May," Akufo-Addo said.