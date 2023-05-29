ASA Savings and Loans Ltd organises free health screening in Tanokrom

ASA Savings and Loans Limited reaffirmed its commitment to give back to society last week when it organised another free health screening in Tanokrom in the Western Region.

The exercise organised by the Tanokrom Business Centre of the Savings and Loans company is just one of many that have been put together by the company.

The company for years has embarked on various free health screening exercises annually to inculcate in clients and Ghanaians in general the need to take health seriously.

The free health screening exercise in Tanokorom was held on Tuesday, May 23.

The over 130 people who benefited from the exercise were screened for malaria, cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, and Hepatitis B among other things by a team of medical professionals led by Dr. Helena Gaisie.

At the end of the screening, she advised that everyone to always make it a point to visit the hospital for regular checkups to know their health status.

According to Cynthia Naggai Blankson who is the Branch Manager for the ASA Savings and Loans Tanokrom Business Centre, the free health screening exercise forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

She explained that it is “to inculcate in them [clients and general public] the need and benefits of doing regular checkups."

She stressed that health is a major concern for ASA Savings and Loans.

Besides the many free health screening exercises, ASA Savings and Loans additionally give back to society through donations to orphanages and scholarships to students.

This year, the company has also set out to plant trees to keep the environment vegetated.