Covid19 pandemic: Bawumia was my reliable source of support in the darkest, most trying moments – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Covid19 pandemic: Bawumia was my reliable source of support in the darkest, most trying moments – Akufo-Addo
29.05.2023

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his appreciation to Ghanaians for supporting him and his government in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a special mention, the President says his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was his reliable source of support in the darkest and most trying moments during the pandemic.

“I must make special mention of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was my reliable source of support in the darkest and most trying moments,” President Akufo-Addo said on Sunday, May 28, when he addressed the nation.

The President added "And to the many who advised me publicly and privately, supported and prayed for me, I say thank you.”

In his address, President Akufo-Addo paid homage to the pharmaceutical and textile industries, and to the many corporate bodies that made generous donations to help fight the pandemic while thanking the National Ambulance Service and its workers.

He also applauded the work of the Ghana Airport Company and its staff, Ghana Education Service, and Ghana Health Service.

“I am indebted to the Ministers of State, officials of the Presidency, led by the Chief of Staff, the Parliament, and the Judiciary, and all the members of the brilliant COVID-19 Taskforce,” President AKufo-Addo added.

In his address on Sunday, the President declared that Covid-19 is no longer a health emergency in Ghana.

He stressed that Ghanaians are free to shake hands, hug each other, visit and no longer have to wear nose masks.

"The emergency is over, and we can safely lift many of the oppressive restrictions we have had to endure, we can shake hands, we can hug, we can visit, and we no longer have to wear masks,” the President said in his last Covid-19 address to the nation on Sunday, 28 May 2023," he stated.

