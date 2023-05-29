We shall overcome economic difficulties sooner rather than later – Akufo-Addo assure Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that getting the Ghanaian economy back on its feet will happen in no time.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, May 28, the President said Ghanaians should have confidence that the country will overcome current economic difficulties sooner rather than later.

“Fellow Ghanaians, we got ourselves out of a pandemic in which there were no precedents on which to rely, and where even the experts admitted they had no clear-cut solutions. We did it by being resolute, being focused and working very hard, and by accepting that we had to stick together.

“With a similar frame of mind and attitude, we shall overcome the economic difficulties as well, sooner rather than later. I have no doubts at all in my mind that we are on the right path, and we would soon start to see significant improvements in the economy and in the living standards of Ghanaians,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

To help revive the economy, the administration of President Akufo-Addo has run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

A deal sealed with the IMF will see the fund supporting Ghana with a $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (IMF).

The first tranche of the cash [$600 million] has already hit the accounts of the Bank of Ghana.

Government must ensure that it complies with agreements in the deal to trigger the release of the next tranche of the money after six months.