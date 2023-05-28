ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Covid-19 crisis was not used as a cover for corrupt practices – Akufo-Addo

Headlines Covid-19 crisis was not used as a cover for corrupt practices – Akufo-Addo
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has rejected allegations that his government misused funds donated to fight COVID-19.

Speaking in a national address on Sunday, May 28, Akufo-Addo said "the COVID-19 crisis was not used as a cover for corrupt practices."

The president attributed it to the high costs for programs like vaccination, school fumigation and provision of personal protective equipments (PPEs).

"The vaccination programme was expensive, very expensive. The fumigation of schools and other public places cost a lot of money," Akufo-Addo said.

The rebuttal comes after the opposition NDC party and others accused the government of using the pandemic as an excuse to loot state coffers, citing a recent Auditor-General's report which indicted some officials for improper use of funds.

But Akufo-Addo dismissed those claims, defending his administration's management of COVID-19 funds.

At the same time, he said Ghana no longer considers the pandemic a national emergency following a WHO recommendation.

The update marked Akufo-Addo's 29th address to the nation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo We shall overcome economic difficulties sooner rather than later – Akufo-Addo as...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Covid-19: It’s not true pandemic was used as cover for corruption – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Covid-19 crisis was not used as a cover for corrupt practices – Akufo-Addo Covid-19 crisis was not used as a cover for corrupt practices – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

The kiss of life' – Lifesaving kiss revives electrocuted coworker in 1967 accident ‘The kiss of life' – Lifesaving kiss revives electrocuted coworker in 1967 accid...

3 hours ago

Igbos march in Ghana to oppose drug usage and trafficking Igbos march in Ghana to oppose drug usage and trafficking

3 hours ago

Diabetes is becoming very common in Ghana — Physician Specialist Diabetes is becoming very common in Ghana — Physician Specialist

3 hours ago

Women with hypertension have a higher risk of giving birth to preterm babies — Cardiologist Women with hypertension have a higher risk of giving birth to preterm babies — C...

4 hours ago

Ghana President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Going to the IMF was a painful decision I had to take – Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

Covid-19 is no longer a health emergency in Ghana – Akufo-Addo declares Covid-19 is no longer a health emergency in Ghana – Akufo-Addo declares

10 hours ago

Lets not touch Free SHS—Kwame Pianim Let’s not touch Free SHS—Kwame Pianim

Latest: News
body-container-line