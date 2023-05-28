We’re rich, my family don’t need Nigeria’s wealth —Tinubu’s wife promises a ‘no-corruption administration’

Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured the country that her husband’s administration will be devoid of corruption.

The First Lady in waiting said her family doesn't need the wealth of the West Africa’s most-populated nation to survive.

Speaking on Sunday, May 28, during a speech at the presidential inauguration interdenominational church service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, Mrs. Tinubu noted that God has already blessed her family with what they need to survive.

She said, “God has blessed my family, we don't need the wealth of Nigeria to survive but to do the right thing.”

She further called on the nation to rally behind her husband as they intend to do anything within their powers to revive the country’s economy.

“And I promise you on this altar that with your help, with the help of God, we will set this nation on the right path.

"We need your prayers. I can tell you, I for one, am a silent maker. I am not the noise maker but I listen and I hear,” she appealed as quoted by Nigeria-based Punch Newspaper.

Meanwhile, the new President, H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be sworn-in on Monday, May 29 in a ceremony that will receive scores of world leaders and diplomats.