I had no intention to cast a slur on people of Nogokpo town – Agyinasare

Founder and leader of the Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare , has clarified comments he made that have been described as derogatory to the people of Nogokpo and persons from the Volta Region.

The archbishop while preaching on divine protection and the existence of evil forces, cited an encounter he and his team had some time ago while they were returning to Agbozume from a crusade.

“During this crusade in Aflao, we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was, and you must go through Nogokpo and Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region. We only have not said it but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft, and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu's four-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car,” the archbishop narrated.

But the comments attracted widespread condemnation, particularly from the traditional leadership of the area and persons from the Volta Region.

The archbishop in a statement said his comments were not meant to denigrate “any of the towns and their people but to elucidate the principle of divine protection to congregants.”

Below is Archbishop Charles Agyinasare’s full statement

I have received calls from people very close to me and my attention has been drawn to social media commentary on some portions of comments I made this past Thursday during the Supernatural Empowerment Summit here in the Perez Dome.

I was speaking on the divine protection we as Christians enjoy from God and was teaching congregants on the need to activate divine protection from demonic attacks. This is a cardinal principle of our faith as Charismatic Christians.

To drive home my point, I made reference to several instances where I have encountered manifestations of demonic powers in my crusades which have taken me to over 92 countries of the world. I gave an example of people who were seeking to levitate during a crusade in India. I gave an example of an attack I suffered as a very young Pastor who had gone to preach at a bus stop around Korle Bu.

In reference to Nogokpo, I wish to clarify that I never intended to refer to the town but to an incident that happened after a crusade at Aflao. I had absolutely no intention to cast a slur upon the people of the Nogokpo Town and the Volta Region as a whole.

I have had a very cordial relationship with the people of the Volta Region. My wife of 38 years is an Ewe from Keta. And two of my sons bear Ewe names. All of the examples I gave were not intended to denigrate any of the towns and their people but to elucidate the principle of divine protection to congregants.

Any misrepresentation or misinformation that has characterised the subsequent commentary and reportage is regretted.

My Ministry over the past 40 years has been one that has spoken up at critical times in our Nation as a spiritual gatekeeper and I remain committed to serving God’s people and our Nation as the spirit directs.”

