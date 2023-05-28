Teshie residents threaten to embark on demonstration due to poor roads 

Due to the bad nature of road network in the Teshie Municipality, residents have made a decision to embark on a demonstration to have the government fix roads within the shortest time.

Teshie resident, Mettle Nunoo Jnr who was present during the Community Connect segment on the Sunrise Show gave more details why the demonstration which is slated to take place on May 30, 2023 is important.

In his assertion he said; “The demonstration become very important at this particular point in time because if you look at the Ledzekuku Municipality, we have 12 electoral areas and we do not have a single major good road to even talk about.”

“The only good road you can only talk about when you come to the Ledzekuku Municipality is the road spanning from the Teshie Police station to the Mannet junction and even that is a death trap,” he added.

Giving more reasons to why they(residents) need to demonstrate he said; “Several people have lost their lives, no markings, streetlights, security checks on the road. A water hydrant has protruded out of the road and people crash into it. If you come to the main road in front of the barracks, there's no streetlight and cars keep knocking people down every time.”

“If you look at the state of Teshie today and you look at the state of our roads today we don't have a single good road. So the youth of Teshie have come together to make our voice heard, to let the sleeping authorities know that the people of Teshie are suffering,” he concluded.

—3news.com