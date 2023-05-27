ModernGhana logo
Minister meets bereaved families over lynching incident at Zakpalsi

Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has met with the bereaved families of victims in the recent lynching of two persons at Zakpalsi in the Mion District of the Northern Region.

The meeting, which brought together opinion leaders in the area, the bereaved families, and the families, who made the witchcraft accusations, was to help the Minister seek firsthand information over the incident, which occurred on May 07, 2023.

Hajia Abudu said the visit was to interact with the families and the traditional authorities in the area on the need to institute measures to safeguard the rights of all, and stop barbaric acts meted out to persons accused of witchcraft.

She said it was also to assure the bereaved families that the government was working assiduously to ensure justice was served.

She advised persons suffering from any health condition to prioritise medical attention instead of accusing innocent women of witchcraft without any evidence to support their claims.

GNA

