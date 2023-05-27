Reconsider your 'unfortunate' position on Justice Torkornoo – Annoh-Dompreh urges Minority

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has reacted to the Minority’s decision not to take a decision on the approval of Chief Justice nominee Gertrude Torkornoo.

Justice Torkornoo faced the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, May 26, where she was grilled on various issues.

After the vetting, the Appointment Committee met to decide on her approval but members on the the Minority side of Parliament refused to take a decision, insisting that they will only decide after receiving the full judgment of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the case involving James Gyakye Quayson.

“The Minority Members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament did not vote on the President's nominee for the position of Chief Justice today due to the unavailability of the reasoned judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter of Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.

“It is important to state that the Appointments Committee not long ago in 2019 vetted and approved this same nominee as a justice of the Supreme Court. However, it was imperative for Members of the Minority on the Committee to evaluate the decisions of the nominee on all other cases, including the James Gyakye Quayson case since the vetting in 2019,” parts of a release from the Minority signed by its Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza said.

In a post on Twitter reacting to the Minority’s stance, Majority Chief Whip Annoh-Dompreh says it is a dangerous and slippery path the Minority has taken.

He has implored the Minority to reconsider what he describes as an unfortunate position on the Chief Justice nominee.

“My colleagues are on another dangerous & slippery path...

“Reconsider your 'unfortunate' position after a good reflection,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh said.