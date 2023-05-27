ModernGhana logo
Citizens' participation in district level elections strengthens our democracy - NCCE

By Japhet Festus Gbede || Contributor
As part of the programme line-up for the celebration of this year's Constitution Week Celebration, the Ho Municipal Director of the NCCE, Rev. Vincent Adzika, in an engagement with the Muslim community, stated that Citizens' participation in local governance through the district-level election in a long way strengthens Ghana's growing constitutional democracy.

"Every strong building can be seen through its solid foundation, and the base of our constitutional democracy can be traced to Decentralisation and Local Governance process. Therefore, the need to encourage citizens' participation at the grassroots of our democracy", he remarked.

The celebration under the theme: "30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance" Rev. Adzika added that the NCCE wishes to encourage especially the marginalised groupings, such as women, youth, and Persons Living with Disabilities, to avail themselves in the upcoming district-level election to boost their participation in the decision making process.

On national cohesion, he added that Ghana had enjoyed relative peace due to religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence of all ethnic groups and the need for all citizens to play their individual roles in maintaining it.

Iman Malam Isma'il of the Ho Ahoe Mosque encourages his congregant, who are eighteen years and above, and of sound mind with ordinary residence status, to make themselves available in their electoral areas to be voted for and fully participate in the process when the time is due.

The Regional Directorate of the NCCE is currently engaging the security services while the District Offices sensitise identifiable groups and religious organisations as part of this year's Constitution Week Celebration.

