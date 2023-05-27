ModernGhana logo
Payment plan should be sufficient to call off strike – JUSAG

Payment plan should be sufficient to call off strike – JUSAG
The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says approval of their proposed salary structure and payment plan should be sufficient for them to call off their ongoing nationwide strike.

This follows an appeal from the Judicial Service to JUSAG to call off the strike.

In a release dated May 25, 2023, management of the Judicial Service invited executives of the striking group for a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 31, to discuss their concerns.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, General Secretary of JUSAG, Abdulai Yakubu, acknowledged the appeal by the Judicial Service, adding however that they will not back down on their decision until a payment plan is communicated to them.

“We respect the call by the Judicial Secretary to meet, and we are highly appreciative of the intervention that is coming from the management. However, the meeting that has been called is a work in progress and not an end to meeting our demand. So we will wait to get to the meeting before we make a decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, during her vetting on Friday, May 26, said processes are ongoing to address the concerns of JUSAG.

Justice delivery is in limbo as the industrial action by JUSAG over salary increase and payment of arrears since January 2023 continues to bite harder.

