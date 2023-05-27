ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

IGP promises to release findings on alleged killing of civilian by police in Wa

Social News IGP promises to release findings on alleged killing of civilian by police in Wa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana Police Service has assured that it will soon make public all the findings of the investigations into the killing of a 20-year-old man. He was allegedly shot and killed by a police officer in Wa in the Upper West regional capital.

The Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, George Akuffo Dampare gave the assurance when he visited the family of the deceased in the town on Friday to commiserate with them.

The IGP who was accompanied by other top officials of the police service gave the family up to the middle of June this year to release the findings of the investigations.

Abubakari Shahid, who was reported to have been an Arabic student, was allegedly shot and killed by the police on Thursday, March 9 upon suspicion that he was an armed robber.

Some rampaging family members of the deceased fiercely resisted the robbery tag on him and besieged the Upper West Regional Police Headquarters and the Regional Coordinating Council to ask for an apology and a thorough investigation into the killing.

The IGP swiftly dispatched a high-powered delegation to commensurate with the bereaved family and to assure them that the matter was under investigation.

IGP Dampare made the visit nearly three months after the incident.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Kwamena Ahwois Working With Rawlings – Amidus Critique VIII - Part IV Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working With Rawlings – Amidu’s Critique VIII - Part IV

53 minutes ago

We didnt vote to approve Justice Torkornoo after vetting – Minority We didn’t vote to approve Justice Torkornoo after vetting – Minority

57 minutes ago

The suspect with the bones and Agbogli Louis Police retrieve suspected bones and skull of missing motor rider

57 minutes ago

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo calls for review of death penalty Justice Gertrude Torkornoo calls for review of death penalty

57 minutes ago

Payment plan should be sufficient to call off strike – JUSAG Payment plan should be sufficient to call off strike – JUSAG

57 minutes ago

Hes not God and Im happy hes alive to see the sakawa fishing harbour come to life – Akufo-Addo blasts Mahama He’s not God and I’m happy he’s alive to see the ‘sakawa fishing harbour’ come t...

1 hour ago

Scrap Birth Death Registry if birth certificate is not proof of citizenship — Prof. Gyampo Scrap Birth & Death Registry if birth certificate is not proof of citizenship — ...

1 hour ago

JUSAG strike: Matters under control, courts will open soon – Justice Torkornoo JUSAG strike: Matters under control, courts will open soon – Justice Torkornoo

1 hour ago

Chief Torkornoo explains why birth certificate is not a proof of citizenship Chief Torkornoo explains why birth certificate is not a proof of citizenship

1 hour ago

Justice Torkornoo gave good responses to the questions at her vetting — Prof Gyampo Justice Torkornoo gave good responses to the questions at her vetting — Prof Gya...

Latest: News
body-container-line