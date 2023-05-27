ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chief Torkornoo explains why birth certificate is not a proof of citizenship

Headlines Chief Torkornoo explains why birth certificate is not a proof of citizenship
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A birth certificate is not proof of citizenship, Chief Justice nominee Gertrude Torkornoo has said while reiterating the Supreme Court’s position on the document.

She stated that it is rather a record of one's birth location.

It is recalled that the Supreme Courtin its ruling on the matter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and another vs the Attorney General, said that birth certificates could not be proof of citizenship.

“A birth certificate is not a form of identification. It does not establish the identity of the bearer. Nor does it link the holder with the information on the certificate. Quite obviously, it provides no evidence of citizenship,” the Supreme Court verdict said in part.

“In fact, as a form of Identification, it is worse than the NHIA card which was held to be unconstitutional as evidence of identification of a person who applies for registration as a voter,” the court said.

Answering questions at her vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday May 26, she said “Citizenship is a matter of law, nationality is a matter of law. In certain jurisdictions, being born in that place makes you a citizen of that country, [but] in our country, being born in Ghana doesn't make you a citizen of Ghana.

“It is your relationship with your mother, it is your mother's identity, your father's identity, it is your lineage that determines your citizenship. So[birth certificate] is just an international requirement, we must know where everyone is born. But beyond that, your nationality is derived from that form, the evidence on that form.”

—3news.com

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Kwamena Ahwois Working With Rawlings – Amidus Critique VIII - Part IV Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working With Rawlings – Amidu’s Critique VIII - Part IV

53 minutes ago

We didnt vote to approve Justice Torkornoo after vetting – Minority We didn’t vote to approve Justice Torkornoo after vetting – Minority

57 minutes ago

The suspect with the bones and Agbogli Louis Police retrieve suspected bones and skull of missing motor rider

57 minutes ago

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo calls for review of death penalty Justice Gertrude Torkornoo calls for review of death penalty

57 minutes ago

Payment plan should be sufficient to call off strike – JUSAG Payment plan should be sufficient to call off strike – JUSAG

57 minutes ago

Hes not God and Im happy hes alive to see the sakawa fishing harbour come to life – Akufo-Addo blasts Mahama He’s not God and I’m happy he’s alive to see the ‘sakawa fishing harbour’ come t...

1 hour ago

Scrap Birth Death Registry if birth certificate is not proof of citizenship — Prof. Gyampo Scrap Birth & Death Registry if birth certificate is not proof of citizenship — ...

1 hour ago

JUSAG strike: Matters under control, courts will open soon – Justice Torkornoo JUSAG strike: Matters under control, courts will open soon – Justice Torkornoo

1 hour ago

Chief Torkornoo explains why birth certificate is not a proof of citizenship Chief Torkornoo explains why birth certificate is not a proof of citizenship

1 hour ago

Justice Torkornoo gave good responses to the questions at her vetting — Prof Gyampo Justice Torkornoo gave good responses to the questions at her vetting — Prof Gya...

Latest: News
body-container-line