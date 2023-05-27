We didn’t vote to approve Justice Torkornoo after vetting – Minority

The Minority Members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament did not vote on the President's nominee for the position of Chief Justice due to the unavailability of the reasoned judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter of the deposed Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, Minority Chief Whip Kwame Governs Agbodza has said.

He said the Appointments Committee not long ago in 2019 vetted and approved this same nominee as a justice of the Supreme Court, however, it was imperative for Members of the Minority on the Committee to evaluate the decisions of the nominee on all other cases, including the James Gyakye Quayson case since the vetting in 2019.

In a statement, Mr Agbodza noted that the Minority Members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament successfully evaluated the nominee on all relevant criteria except the outstanding matter of James Gyakye Quayson which would enable them come to a decision.

The statement said it expect the reasoned judgement of the court on this matter by 7th June, 2023 to finalise the Minority’s decision.

The lawmakers added that they have duly communicated their challenge to their colleagues on the Majority side and expect their cooperation.

—Classfmonline.com