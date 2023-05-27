ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We didn’t vote to approve Justice Torkornoo after vetting – Minority

Headlines We didnt vote to approve Justice Torkornoo after vetting – Minority
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minority Members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament did not vote on the President's nominee for the position of Chief Justice due to the unavailability of the reasoned judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter of the deposed Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, Minority Chief Whip Kwame Governs Agbodza has said.

He said the Appointments Committee not long ago in 2019 vetted and approved this same nominee as a justice of the Supreme Court, however, it was imperative for Members of the Minority on the Committee to evaluate the decisions of the nominee on all other cases, including the James Gyakye Quayson case since the vetting in 2019.

In a statement, Mr Agbodza noted that the Minority Members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament successfully evaluated the nominee on all relevant criteria except the outstanding matter of James Gyakye Quayson which would enable them come to a decision.

The statement said it expect the reasoned judgement of the court on this matter by 7th June, 2023 to finalise the Minority’s decision.

The lawmakers added that they have duly communicated their challenge to their colleagues on the Majority side and expect their cooperation.

—Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kwamena Ahwois Working With Rawlings – Amidus Critique VIII - Part IV Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working With Rawlings – Amidu’s Critique VIII - Part IV

1 hour ago

We didnt vote to approve Justice Torkornoo after vetting – Minority We didn’t vote to approve Justice Torkornoo after vetting – Minority

2 hours ago

The suspect with the bones and Agbogli Louis Police retrieve suspected bones and skull of missing motor rider

2 hours ago

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo calls for review of death penalty Justice Gertrude Torkornoo calls for review of death penalty

2 hours ago

Payment plan should be sufficient to call off strike – JUSAG Payment plan should be sufficient to call off strike – JUSAG

2 hours ago

Hes not God and Im happy hes alive to see the sakawa fishing harbour come to life – Akufo-Addo blasts Mahama He’s not God and I’m happy he’s alive to see the ‘sakawa fishing harbour’ come t...

2 hours ago

Scrap Birth Death Registry if birth certificate is not proof of citizenship — Prof. Gyampo Scrap Birth & Death Registry if birth certificate is not proof of citizenship — ...

2 hours ago

JUSAG strike: Matters under control, courts will open soon – Justice Torkornoo JUSAG strike: Matters under control, courts will open soon – Justice Torkornoo

2 hours ago

Chief Torkornoo explains why birth certificate is not a proof of citizenship Chief Torkornoo explains why birth certificate is not a proof of citizenship

2 hours ago

Justice Torkornoo gave good responses to the questions at her vetting — Prof Gyampo Justice Torkornoo gave good responses to the questions at her vetting — Prof Gya...

Latest: News
body-container-line