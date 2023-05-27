He’s not God and I’m happy he’s alive to see the ‘sakawa fishing harbour’ come to life – Akufo-Addo blasts Mahama

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday, 26th May 2023 opened the Elmina Fishing Port Project, which is going to serve as a big boost for the fishing industry in Elmina in the Central Region.

Mr Akufo-Addo at the opening ceremony thanked the people of Elmina for trusting his government to deliver this project, whose sod he cut on 20th August 2020, and thanked them again for not listening to the naysayers.

He recalled that, after cutting the sod, the former President, John Dramani Mahama, went to Elmina four months later, in December, and described the fishing harbour as “a sakawa fishing harbour”.

According to Mr Akufo-Addo, Mr Mahama was emphatic in his statements that the construction of the Elmina Harbour would never materialise.

“It is just as well that he is not God, and I am equally happy that he, together with all the naysayers, are alive today to see President Akufo-Addo commissioning the Elmina Fishing Port,” he said.

The Elmina Fishing Port Project represents a significant milestone, and adds to the existing two fishing ports of Tema and Sekondi-Takoradi.

The President further added that his government is also on course to complete works on the Jamestown Fishing Port, which would bring the total number of fishing ports in the country to four.

He noted that his government remains resolute, and will continue to pursue programmes and initiatives that support the growth of the fish industry.

—Classfmonline.com