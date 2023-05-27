We will finalise our decision on Chief Justice nominee Gertrude Torkornoo on June 7

The Minority in Parliament has issued a press release to explain why it was unable to approve the appointment of Chief Justice nominee Gertrude Torkornoo on Friday, May 26.

The nominee was vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament today as she addressed various issues.

At the end of the vetting, the Minority says it is unable to approve her appointment unless it receives the judgment of the Supreme Court on James Gyakye Quayson to know the reason why his election as Assin North MP was annulled.

“The Minority Members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament did not vote on the President's nominee for the position of Chief Justice today due to the unavailability of the reasoned judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter of Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.

“It is important to state that the Appointments Committee not long ago in 2019 vetted and approved this same nominee as a justice of the Supreme Court. However, it was imperative for Members of the Minority on the Committee to evaluate the decisions of the nominee on all other cases, including the James Gyakye Quayson case since the vetting in 2019,” parts of a release from the Minority signed by its Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza said.

The Minority notes in the release that it will finalise its decision on the Chief Justice nominee on June 7 when it receives the reasoned judgement of the court.