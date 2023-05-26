Kumasi: Over 500 KTl students sent home for misconduct, violations

Authorities of the Kumasi Technical Institute in the Ashanti Region have sent over 500 students home due to their misconduct and violation of school rules.

The students, who were all in the boarding house, reportedly caused damage to school properties during a rampage on May 17.

School authorities failed to give further information on the matter but only said they took action to instill discipline in the school.

The authorities say they have submitted an official report of the conduct of the students to the Technical and Vocational Education Training Directorate for the appropriate action.

Citi News has learned that the affected students failed to attend a general assembly parade on Friday during which the authorities conducted a roll call.

The authorities subsequently asked the students to pack their luggage out of the dormitories and will be made to face the school’s disciplinary committee when they are recalled.

The authorities are expected to meet the parents of the affected students to brief them on the development.

Most of the affected students on Friday left the school while others were still packing out when Citi News visited the premises.

Police from the Manhyia Divisional Command later went to the school and the Police Commander addressed the remaining students in the school and urged them to be law-abiding.

