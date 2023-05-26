ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi: Over 500 KTl students sent home for misconduct, violations

Education Kumasi: Over 500 KTl students sent home for misconduct, violations
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Authorities of the Kumasi Technical Institute in the Ashanti Region have sent over 500 students home due to their misconduct and violation of school rules.

The students, who were all in the boarding house, reportedly caused damage to school properties during a rampage on May 17.

School authorities failed to give further information on the matter but only said they took action to instill discipline in the school.

526202393604-m6htl8w331-526202391232-kti-students-new

The authorities say they have submitted an official report of the conduct of the students to the Technical and Vocational Education Training Directorate for the appropriate action.

Citi News has learned that the affected students failed to attend a general assembly parade on Friday during which the authorities conducted a roll call.

The authorities subsequently asked the students to pack their luggage out of the dormitories and will be made to face the school’s disciplinary committee when they are recalled.

526202393605-8csevihutp-526202391232-kti-students-2

The authorities are expected to meet the parents of the affected students to brief them on the development.

Most of the affected students on Friday left the school while others were still packing out when Citi News visited the premises.

Police from the Manhyia Divisional Command later went to the school and the Police Commander addressed the remaining students in the school and urged them to be law-abiding.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

We will finalise our decision on Chief Justice nominee Gertrude Torkornoo on June 7 We will finalise our decision on Chief Justice nominee Gertrude Torkornoo on Jun...

2 hours ago

NACOC impounds 12.67kg of Cannabis worth 127,000 at KIA Cargo Terminal NACOC impounds 12.67kg of Cannabis worth $127,000 at KIA Cargo Terminal

2 hours ago

Minority expresses reservations over approval of Chief Justice nominee Minority expresses reservations over approval of Chief Justice nominee 

2 hours ago

Kumasi: Over 500 KTl students sent home for misconduct, violations Kumasi: Over 500 KTl students sent home for misconduct, violations

2 hours ago

Accident kills four lives at Akatsi Yaluvi-Junction on Aflao Highway Accident kills four lives at Akatsi Yaluvi-Junction on Aflao Highway 

2 hours ago

No second vetting for Justice Torkornoo – Joe wise No second vetting for Justice Torkornoo – Joe wise

4 hours ago

People displaced by the violence that erupted in central Nigeria, killing more than 100 people. By - AFPFile After mass killings, thousands in need of aid in central Nigeria

4 hours ago

Genocide suspect: Fulgence Kayishema was arrested on Wednesday after 22 years on the run. By RODGER BOSCH AFP Rwanda genocide fugitive Kayishema appears in S.Africa court

7 hours ago

Dont give money to judicial predators to bribe judges; they pocket your cash - Justice Torkornoo advise Ghanaians Don’t give money to ‘judicial predators’ to bribe judges; they pocket your cash ...

7 hours ago

Minority will not vote on you today until you give us reasons for removing James Quayson from Parliament — Ayariga tells Justice Torkornoo Minority will not vote on you today until you give us reasons for removing James...

Latest: News
body-container-line