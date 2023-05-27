ModernGhana logo
University of Ghana opens new library in honor of Emeritus Professor Albert Adu Boahen

The University of Ghana has opened a new library and archive named after the late Ghanaian historian Emeritus Professor Albert Adu Boahen.

A ceremony was recently held to officially launch the Adu Boahen Memorial Library and Archive housed within the Department of History .

The new facility contains historical books, journals, newspaper archives, and oral histories, as well as publications authored by Professor Adu Boahen during his life and career.

It will serve as a reference library and resource center.

Late Emeritus Professor Adu Boahen was a renowned Ghanaian historian and academic who taught at the University of Ghana for decades.

He is widely credited with transforming the study and teaching of African history during the post-independence era.

He also ventured into politics and became the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate in the 1992 general elections.

